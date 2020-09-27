1/1
Diane B. Nielsen-Smith
1935 - 2020
Diane B. Nielsen-Smith
September 20, 1935 - September 4, 2020
Roy, Washington - Diane B. Nielsen-Smith was born September 20th, 1935 in Missoula Montana, Died September 4th, 2020 in Roy Washington. Diane and her husband Ray M. Smith were married August 15th, 1964. Together they built their first home, an A-Frame and a two story barn. They had their first daughter, Gailene Rai Smith while living in the A-Frame. While we were building our second home, a Justice Cedar Log House, we decided to have a second child and Heather Anne Smith was born. Together we raised our two wonderful daughters, both of which have grown up to be registered nurses. Diane and I have had a wonderful full life together. Diane leaves behind her husband of 56 years, 2 daughters, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. God Bless Diane- With All My Love, Ray


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 27, 2020.
