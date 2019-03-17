Home

Diane Bassett Lynch 1934-2019 Born in Tacoma to Pearl and Ben Bassett. Diane shared her childhood with her two brothers Ben (now deceased) and Douglas (Sandy). After graduating Pacific Lutheran College (now Pacific Lutheran University) she married Gerald Lynch with whom she raised Christopher, Anthony (Christine), Michael and Peter (Lisa). Some years after a sad divorce from Jerry Diane married Denny MacGougan, becoming the "wicked" step mother to Scott (Debbie), Mark (Linda) and Meg (now deceased) (Scott Turnbull) a welcome addition to our expanding family. Still later Diane became a Bestemore to Nicholas, Olivia, Jack and Natalie Lynch. At Diane's request, plant a tree or some flowers. No service will be held. "The Temple bell stops but the sound keeps coming out of the flowers"
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 17, 2019
