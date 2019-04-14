Diane Harding Diane Harding was born in 1940 and raised in St Paul, Minnesota, and Hersey, Wisconsin. She moved to Tacoma to be near family as a teenager and attended Lincoln High School playing on the women's basketball and tennis teams. As a pilot with the Civil Air Patrol, she flew the sunny skies flying L16s, spent time in a biplane, and was trained in search and rescue. She loved planes and flying because everything was so beautiful from above. Diane worked for the City of Tacoma Planning Department before moving to DSHS where she worked for over 30 years retiring at age 55. Active in retirement, her love of animals led her to volunteering with the Tacoma Humane Society taking pictures of animals that were available for adoption for the internet. Lover of lutefisk, pets and airplanes, Diane will be missed by many family and friends. Diane is survived by her daughter, Gwen; her brother, Douglas Bohnen; nieces and nephews, Kathie Baldwin, Steve Satack and Mary Ellen Grover, and John Harding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tacoma Humane Society.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 14, 2019