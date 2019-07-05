Diane Judd Diane Louise Judd, lifelong Tacoma resident, died in the arms of her adoring family on Thursday the 20th of June at Saint Joseph's Hospital. Born in 1944, Diane was the youngest of three daughters of Ella and Paul Johnson. Having lived a long and rich life, achievements and highlights of note include graduating in the top of her class from Franklin Pierce High school, traveling to march for social justice in Selma, Alabama and visiting her sister in Anchorage, Alaska where she met the love of her life, Arnold William Judd. Together, they had three children, Nina, Lisa and Gerald, who all survive them. Diane worked in a lead clerical role at Saint Regis on the Tacoma tide flats for many years before pursuing her Bachelor of Arts degree at Saint Martin's University in Lacey, Washington. She earned degrees in Sociology and Criminal Justice and worked in both the juvenile and adult corrections fields, earning full retirement from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department as a Pretrial Screener. She loved her family most of all and her three children, ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren all knew her to be a spirited intellect and compassionate person always ready to have a conversation and hug it out. She was an avid and curious reader, a devoted Catholic, and wonderful cook - her pie crust will be missed! Diane's distinctive bravery throughout her life allowed her to pursue some of the newest therapies available to treat her illness and she never lost her smile. She kept her grateful spirit until the end and was ready to be with Arnie. Memorial gifts may be made to Tacoma Rescue Mission, www.trm.org or Holy Cross Catholic Church, 5510 N. 44th Street, Tacoma 98407. Please join us for a Mass to celebrate Diane's life at 11:00 am on Friday, July 12th at Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 5, 2019