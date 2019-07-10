|
Diann Kerr Diann Louise Kerr, 63, gained her freedom after a long battle with pancreatitis on July 4, 2019. She was born in Portland, Oregon on October 23, 1955 to Walter and Nancy Kerr. She is deeply loved and will be missed every day by her family and friends. Diann spent much of her career working as an Executive for General Motors. Diann is preceded in death by her father, Walter Kerr; sister, Rebecca Kerr; and brother-in-law Alan Ross. Survived by her mother, Nancy Kerr of Gig Harbor; sister Debra Ross of Gig Harbor; her beloved nephew John Ross (Alyssa), beloved nieces Shannon Ross Bumgarner (Brady), Amy Melton Coleman (Nic), Erica Melton Dickinson (Ian) and great nephews and nieces Corielle, Leif, John, James, Alaina, Bodi and Zoey. Diann was a beloved daughter, sister, and Auntie. At Diann's request there will be no funeral service. Please join her family in a celebration of her life on Saturday, July 27th, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Gig Harbor home of her sister Deb Ross.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 10, 2019