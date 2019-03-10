Resources More Obituaries for Dianna Madison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dianna Mary Madison

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dianna Mary Madison August 14, 1947 January 13, 2019 Dianna was blessed with a love of life that rendered every single moment a cause for celebration. There was no event too mundane for a gift; no achievement too insignificant for applause; and no shared meal unworthy of a toast to good fortune. She forever enriched the lives of those she touched. Her legacy is best described through the roles that defined her. Loving Mother and Grandmother. Dianna's most cherished relationship was that of mother to Kim and Zeb. They shared a bond forged by unconditional love and selflessness. Her support was beyond measure. Even as adults, it was not uncommon for Kim and Zeb to find notes with a word of encouragement hidden around their houses in the unlikeliest of places the shower, a refrigerator, or even the dryer evidence of her belief that the element of surprise made life more fun. She was immensely proud of their careers school teacher and lawyer not only because of the honor in those professions, but because their success was a reflection of her sacrifice on their behalf. More importantly, she was proud that their souls mirrored her own. In time, her circle grew first, when Kim married her husband, Pat Elliott, then when grandsons Jake and Jackson were born, and most recently when Zeb married his wife, Morgan. Dianna was not merely willing to put her family first, she delighted in it. At the hospital, she arranged for the delivery of gifts to those in the waiting room, moments after being wheeled into a procedure, later explaining "I wanted all of you to know I was thinking of you in there." When many of her friends were planning lavish 50th birthday parties, she celebrated the milestone at Pizza and Pipes with a Power Rangers cake because she knew her grandson would enjoy it. And every Mother's Day, the one day of the calendar year that was supposed to be about her, she gave Kim and Zeb cards that read "Thank you for making me a mother!" always choosing to view life through a lens of gratitude. Loyal Sister and Friend. Dianna's personality was infectious, revealing itself early on in the presence of her brothers and sisters Frank, Linda, Pete, and Jana. They remember her glee on family road trips when the sound of a car blinker signaled a stop for ice cream, an act they would recreate decades later traveling annually to Cannon Beach. At home, with American Bandstand on the television, she found a trusted dance partner in a closet door that she would swing, spin, and groove with, much to her siblings' amusement. In Room 19 at Stewart Middle School, she would perfect The Twist or The Mashed Potato to the cheer of her classmates, many of whom remained life-long friends later known as the "Lincoln Babes." When Kim married Pat, the youngest of nine Elliott children, Dianna was swept into all of the fun and festivity characteristic of that group finding kindred spirits in the endless cascade of backyard barbeques, impromptu gatherings, and progressive dinners. The families quickly became so integrated that she no longer distinguished between the two and her world was forever changed as a result. Dianna invested in the currency of friendship, and with her kind words and empathetic ear, the dividends were unending. Gracious Host and Entertainer. Dianna logged grand adventures to Italy, Spain, and Portugal, and domestic locales like San Francisco, New York City, Las Vegas, and Alaska. But she preferred simplicity. Her gift was an ability to find the magic in what were otherwise ordinary occasions family dinners, long conversations, or the sight and sound of her grandsons dancing and singing along to her favorite oldies. She relished in sharing her joy with others, often in the form of hosting. Whether it was a Halloween pumpkin-carving, Christmas dinner for the extended family, a pajama party for the "Bunco Girls," or her Valentine's Day tradition of steak and lobster with her kids, every event was met with linens, stemware, and that quintessential Dianna flair. And when Zeb's school years brought a constant stream of visitors, she not only welcomed his friends but formed lasting relationships of her own with a special group of "Bellarmine Moms" whose kids had been the recipients of her kindness. Her door was always open and what her home lacked in size or stature, it made up for in warmth and hospitality. Dedicated Colleague. Family and work were the prominent features of her life and both were so intertwined with her identity that the line between the two often blurred. Dianna's first memory of employment dated back to summers picking berries with her siblings in the Puyallup Valley. Her work ethic led to a distinguished 50-year career in the beer and wine distribution industry and provided far more than a paycheck it offered dignity and a sense of pride. She believed you should "treat the company like it's your own" and in the Bevegni family she found actual owners who were humble enough to indulge her in that mindset. In addition to her official duties, she was the de facto office decorator, morale booster, and party planner. Many considered her their "work mom" and she was happy to oblige. She had the great privilege of serving under leaders who empowered her to thrive in her dual roles of employee and single-mom, without compromising either of them. In exchange, she repaid them with a job well done and the unbending loyalty known only to those within her care. Faithful Catholic. Dianna's strength throughout her life was a marvel to behold. Some elements of grit (from her mother Betty) and belief (from her father Frank) conspired to form a resilience that left her with endless optimism, even in the face of adversity. If you asked her, this was a quality owed entirely to her Catholic faith. She was in constant commune with God. She found the joy in everyone and everything that entered her sphere. Even cancer had an upside for her in that the daily commute to Seattle for treatment afforded her, Kim, and Zeb time to talk "just the three of us like the old days" she would say. Dianna never once complained about her condition or the injustice of her disease. Her unwavering belief that God had a plan for her, even in death, was a calming reassurance. On rare occasion, she would privately tell her kids, "I wish things didn't have to be this way" Then, she would calmly raise her right hand while finishing her thought "but if one of us has to have this, I'll take it." Once again, selflessness overcame self-pity and gratitude overshadowed grief. Just as she had spent her 71 years modeling how to live, she also modeled how to pass from this place to the next with the same grace that had become a hallmark of her entire life. A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Charles Borromeo on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, feel free to honor Dianna by making a donation to Bellarmine Preparatory, supporting Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, or extending a hug and a kind word to someone in need.

