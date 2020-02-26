|
|
Dianne Jo Smith Dianna "Dee" Jo Smith (Bodell) may have been the bane of every plant she stubbornly tried to grow, but she successfully planted and nurtured happiness in all the people around herespecially her doting family. It is with great sadness that the family of Dee Smith, 78, of Olympia, announces her passing on February 19, 2020. Born January 12, 1942, in Iowa City, Dee was the daughter of the late Joe and Connie Bodell. Dee is survived by her husband of 58 years Bill Smith and her three childrenKelly Smith of Olympia; Guy Smith (and wife Chris Eder) of Bellingham; and Chrystie Jones (and husband Russ Jones) of Salemand her two grandchildren (Alex and Ally Jones). Dee will also be fondly remembered by her two brothersJim Bodell of Macon, GA, and Cliff Bodell of Portlandand cherished by her numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Teaching others' children, coaching championship cheerleading squads, leading Girl Scouts, and instilling an overwhelming joy of learning in her own children, Dee created a lush, expansive garden that will endlessly grow. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2, at 1:30 PM at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Assured Hospice of Olympia.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 26, 2020