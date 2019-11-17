|
Dick Inderbitzin 1928 2019 Richard "Dick" Inderbitzin passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. Born in Tacoma on December 6, 1928, Dick grew up on a dairy farm in Puyallup with his parents, Joseph and Edna, and brothers, Ed and Bob, and graduated from Puyallup High School in 1947, earning the Walker Award for the most outstanding boy in his class. He attended Washington State University, served in the U.S. Army, and returned to work for Liberty Dairy as a home-delivery milkman. On July 31, 1954 he married Pauline Stump. They built a home in Lakewood and were members of StFrances Cabrini Parish, where he faithfully ushered and served the Catholic community. In 1979, with the encouragement and support of Pauline, Dick founded Inderbitzin Distributors, Inc. He was later joined by their three sons and together they built a thriving regional enterprise. Proud of his Swiss heritage, Dick was an active member of the Swiss Men's Society and Swiss Sportsmen's Club. He served as President, chaired the souvenir book committee, developed a Kids Kamp, and helped establish a scholarship fund for college students. In 1987, as "Saengervater," he organized the Pacific Coast Swiss Singing and Yodeling festival held in the Tacoma Dome. Over the years, he and Pauline enjoyed traveling to visit relatives in Switzerland and New Zealand. Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pauline, four children, Heidi (Mark) Mininger, Paul Inderbitzin, John (Jenny) Inderbitzin, and Glen (Karin) Inderbitzin, 11 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Dick brightened the lives of many with his friendly, upbeat, and caring nature, and left the world a better place for having lived in it. He will be missed by friends and family alike but never forgotten. A funeral will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Puyallup on Friday, Nov. 22 (Rosary 10:30 a.m. Mass 11:00 a.m.) A reception and Celebration of Life will follow at the Swiss Sportsmen's Club in Bonney Lake. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Swiss Sportsmen's Club of Tacoma or to The Swiss Men's Society (Scholarship Fund), 9205 198th Ave. E., Bonney Lake, WA98391.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 17, 2019