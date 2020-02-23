|
Dorothy Diers Dorothy (Lange) Diers, a strong, efficient woman of exceptional grace and generosity, died Feb. 7. She was 96. Compton, CA was Dorothy's hometown. She held leadership roles in Luther League, the youth movement of the church, which culminated in becoming the executive secretary of the International Luther League in 1943 and coordinating three international conventions. On Dec. 28, 1950, she married Herman. They first lived in Burnaby BC to found Grace Lutheran Church. Next they both worked at Wartburg College in Waverly IA for 1959-1993, except for two years in California's Bay area. Dorothy's most demanding and accomplished role in life was as a strong, kind and generous mother to her five children, while she always welcomed others to their home. e.g., a refugee from Viet Nam, a foster teen-ager, an alienated teen-ager from Mexico, an adult student from Tanzania, etc. (Most stayed for years!) In 1993 they retired to Tacoma to work under Associated Ministries in the Hilltop neighborhood, and in 2008, were co-recipients of Tacoma's St. Francis Humanitarian of the Year Award. She was an active member of both First Lutheran Church and St. Mark's. Throughout her life, Dorothy enjoyed extensive travel across six continents as well as bicycle rides on Foothills Trail. She is survived by her husband Herman; brother Herb (Marge); children Jim (Sarah), Gary (Inanna), Brent (Colleen), Paul (Laurie), and Judy (David); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran World Relief (lwr.org), Associated Ministries (associatedministries.org); or Wartburg College (wartburg.edu/give). A memorial service and lunch will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church by the Narrows, Tacoma.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 23, 2020