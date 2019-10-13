|
Dieter Kirchheim, MD Dr. Dieter Kirchheim passed away peacefully at his home in Steilacoom on September 24, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born in Magdeburg, Germany on March 25, 1927 to Dr. Friedrich and Annemarie Kirchheim, their only child. From early on in life he wanted to become a doctor like his Dad. He studied medicine at the University of Zürich, Switzerland and earned his Medical Degree at the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany and became a third generation physician. He completed his medical internship in Ottawa, Canada followed by residencies at the MAYO Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota and as Research Fellow at the Brady Institute of Urology at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. His deep interest in Prostate Cancer Research brought him to the OHSU in Portland, Oregon as Assistant Professor of Urology. Subsequently he wanted to have his own patient care clinic, which he established in Olympia, treating patients for over 30 years at both St. Peter and Capital Medical Center, while also serving as Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Washington Medical School of Urology. He was a Board Member of the Western Institutional Review Board (WIRB) for 25 years due to his interest in human drug studies. He ended his career as Civilian Urologist at Madigan Army Medical Center where he enjoyed teaching Urology residents. Dr. Kirchheim published over 50 scientific papers and received many honors and awards recognizing his lifetime of distinguished service in Urology including "Honorary Member of the German Society of Urology", the G. Simon Medal of Urology, and for his outstanding service at MAMC and an appointment in 2005 as Emeritus Clinical Associate Professor of Urology at UW in Seattle. Dr. Kirchheim loved the outdoors, boating on Puget Sound, tennis, skiing, swimming and golf. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and became regular walkers at Chambers Bay. Dieter had a very infectious laugh and a keen sense of humor. He is survived by his loving wife, Renate Lawrence Kirchheim; his two daughters, Annemarie Dalton (Jason Dalton) of Queen Creek, AZ and Diana Kirchheim Carlen (Bryce Carlen) of University Place, WA. A Memorial Gathering of family and friends to celebrate a life well lived is being planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to the Providence St. Peter Foundation.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019