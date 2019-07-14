|
Dixie Lee Matthias Dixie Lee Matthias, died in Tacoma on June 24, 2019. Born January 17, 1940, to Garrett and Lavina (Workman) Likkel, she grew up in Nezperce, Idaho. Dixie earned a B.S. in biology from PLU in 1962 and a M.S. from the Department of Biological Structure at the University of Washington School of Medicine in 1965. She taught human anatomy and physiology laboratories at PLU from 1975 to 2002. Dixie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul; sons Todd (Nancy), Jim (Mari); grandchildren Sidra, Jedrek, Hugo, Pearl and August; sisters Judy Likkel, Linda Hartman, Sandy (Don) Christensen. A memorial service will be held July 20, 2019 at 11am at Spanaway Lutheran Church (16001 A St S, Spanaway, WA 98387)
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019