Dolores Claire McKendry Dolores Claire McKendry passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on May 17, 2019. She was born on March 21, 1935 in Tacoma, WA to Thomas and Norma Bolvin. She married Harold McKendry July, 1953 and raised 4 children. She was a proud Mom, Nana, and Great-Nana. She was always behind the scenes cheering us all on to greater things in life and loving us dearly along the way. She was our "rock" and will be missed tremendously. She is survived by her husband, Harold, whom she was married to for 66 years; daughters and son Kim McKendry, Lori Baydo (Ernie), Curtis McKendry and Tami Miller. She leaves behind her five precious grandkids: Courtney Walker (Bobby), Jayme Irlbacher (Aaron), Ashley Chappell (Larry), Richelle Tracht (Ryan), and Zach Miller (Maddie). She was also blessed to have 10 great grandkids whom she loved with all her heart: Londyn, Allie, Leighton, Blaire, Jake, Lexy, Ava, Kinsley, Sienna and a Chappell baby coming in October. She is also survived by her siblings: Boyd Bolvin, Patricia Anderson and Darlene Voelker, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. The celebration of Dolores' life will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 11 am at Calvary Baptist Church of Roy, 9010 320th St S, Roy, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Dolores' great grandson Jake Irlbacher, whom she truly adored, and his GoFundMe page. He suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and is currently pursuing treatment for his disease.https://www.gofundme.com/journey-for-jake.

