Dolores Diane DeLorenzo April 24, 1929 March 12, 2019 Our mother, Dolores Diane (Cameron) DeLorenzo (b.1929), went to be with Our Lord & Savior and to be reunited with her husband Bob on March 12, 2019. A loving wife and mother of seven, she graduated from West Seattle High School and grew up at Alki Point Light House where her father Archie Cameron was the keeper from 1935 to 1947. She told us many stories of how Seattle has changed, about her husband's Italian-American community in South Park and the Duwamish people that would collect shellfish on the beach in front of her home. Another favorite was how her father grew a victory garden on the Alki grounds, digging a v shaped garden and sharing his produce with the neighbors. As a child mother had a goat, Bambi, who followed her everywhereeven into the house. Mom loved playing bridge, long walks on the beach or swimming in the sea, a gin martini, dancing and a good gathering of friends. Mom loved the saltwater and spent her leisure time at Bella Mare' located on Totten Inlet and a Maui condominium where they spent many happy years. They loved to travel. There were trips to Italy, France, Germany, Tahiti, Pago Pago, Fiji, Scotland, Yugoslavia and across the USA. Another love was their UW Huskies. We have many fond memories of tailgate parties and a trip to the Rose Bowl. Mom and Dad's Catholic faith was a mainstay for them and a foundation of their lives together. They were founding members of St. Charles Borromeo Parish started in 1957. Dolores leaves behind her children, Roberta (Jaime) Wright, Dan (Teresa) DeLorenzo, Rita (Kevin) Byrd, Darci (Harvey) Kirk, Valerie (Steve) Brown, Tony (Deb) DeLorenzo, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren with twin boys coming in May. She was predeceased by her husband Robert (1989), her son Mark (2017), her parents Priscilla (1992) and Archie (1966) and her siblings Bob, Evelyn and Colleen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nativity House or any food and clothing bank. The funeral will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7112 S 12th St. Tacoma, Friday, March 22 at 11am with a reception following in the parish hall. Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Franciscan Hospice and Palliative Care. Their support was a blessing during our mother's last journey. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

