Dolores Jean Mulderig
Dolores Jean Mulderig Dolores Jean Mulderig, 90, of Tacoma passed away peacefully May 9, 2020. Born March 22, 1930 in Sabetha, KS. Dolores was a retired Franklin Pierce School District employee. Dolores is survived by her husband of 72 years, James Mulderig, and sons Patrick Mulderig of Gig Harbor, WA, Brian Mulderig and daughter-in-law Gina, of Roy, WA. Dolores attended Lincoln High School in Tacoma, WA. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family. She was an avid gardener and loved cooking. She was active in Secret Pals organization. She will be sorely missed by all. Remembrances can be shared by signing the online guestbook at www.mountainviewtacoma.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

