Dolores Mae Hayes

October 27, 1928 - November 9, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Dolores Hayes was born in Tacoma and passed away peacefully in University Place at the age of 92. Please visit Mountain View Funeral Home website for a full obituary.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Tom, son Richard & daughter Mary Louise. She is survived by her children Elizabeth Johnson, Chris Hayes & Gwen Hayes of Tacoma, Joan Brooks of Port Orchard, John Hayes of Buckley, & Julie Hayes of Lewiston, ID; granddaughters Greta Johnson and Catherine Henry of Tacoma, Magnolia Miller of Arlington, Mollie Brooks of Copenhagen; & three great-grandsons. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private burial at Tahoma National Cemetery on November 23rd, 2020.





