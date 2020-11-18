1/1
Dolores Mae Hayes
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Mae Hayes
October 27, 1928 - November 9, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Dolores Hayes was born in Tacoma and passed away peacefully in University Place at the age of 92. Please visit Mountain View Funeral Home website for a full obituary.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Tom, son Richard & daughter Mary Louise. She is survived by her children Elizabeth Johnson, Chris Hayes & Gwen Hayes of Tacoma, Joan Brooks of Port Orchard, John Hayes of Buckley, & Julie Hayes of Lewiston, ID; granddaughters Greta Johnson and Catherine Henry of Tacoma, Magnolia Miller of Arlington, Mollie Brooks of Copenhagen; & three great-grandsons. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private burial at Tahoma National Cemetery on November 23rd, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Burial
Tahoma National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved