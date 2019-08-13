Home

Dolores Bisig
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Martin of Tours
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours
fife, WA
Dolores Virginia Bisig


1928 - 2019
Dolores Virginia Bisig Dolores "Tutu" was born January 3, 1928 in Centralia, WA to William and Stella Smith. She died August 5, 2019 in Milton, WA in the home she had lived in the past 61 years. She lived in the Fife-Milton area most of her life and graduated from Fife High School in 1946. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Albert Bisig, her daughter, Marcia Ming Merz, her son-in-law, Albert Ming Jr., and her brother, Jack Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Linnea (Cal) Maulding and Rita (Steve) Holdener, son-in-law, John Merz, brother, Grant (Adelle) Smith, sister-in-law, Norma Smith, 7 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, the Swiss Ladies' Society of Tacoma, and the St. Martin of Tours Altar Society. Funeral services will be held at St. Martin of Tours in fife, WA on Wednesday, August 14th at 11:00 am following the recitation of the Rosary at 10:15am. Internment will be at 2:00pm in the Sumner Cemetery following a luncheon in the Parish Hall. Remembrances can be made to Hospice, , or your favorite foundation. Arrangements by Curnow Funeral Home, Sumner, WA
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 13, 2019
