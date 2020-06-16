Don "Doc" Christian Don "Doc" Christian died peacefully in his home with his wife by his side at the Lincoln Tree farm in Spanaway, WA on May 14, 2020, at the age of 95. He was born in Tacoma, WA on December 26, 1924, to Emma and Leo Christian, the second of four children. He lived in the Tacoma/Spanaway area his entire life. Don is preceded in death by his mother, father, brothers Hank and Richard, son Stephen, and step-son Steven. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Donna, sister, Emalee (Bill), daughters Linda (Daniel) and Kelle (Joe), step-son Glen (Jeri), brother in law Jerry (Trish), grandchildren Tosh, Katlin (Craig), and Joey, great-grandson Elliott and many nieces and nephews. He graduated in 1943 from Lincoln High School where he excelled in boxing, baseball, and wrestling. Immediately after high school, Don joined the US Navy. He served for two years during the Second World War. During his time in the Navy, he was a boxer, deep-sea diver and underwater welder and burner. After his discharge, he was an Iron Worker who worked on the construction of the Second Narrows Bridge, which replaced the original bridge. Don attended Pacific Lutheran University and obtained a Bachelor's degree in Education in 1950 and a General Teaching Certificate in 1951. He believed in lifelong education and went on to earn his Vocational Agricultural Certificate in 1974. He was one of the first two people to earn this certification in the State of Washington. Don was a well-loved educator. He started in 1951 as an elementary school teacher, bus driver, and sports coach. He worked in elementary schools until 1957 when he started teaching at Lincoln High School. He taught welding and automotive. He coached and officiated wrestling and was the trainer for the football team. This is where he earned the nickname "Doc." In 1968 Don fell in love and married the love of his life, Donna. Shortly thereafter he was selected to be the caretaker and manager of the 365-acre Lincoln Tree Farm in Spanaway, while still teaching at Lincoln High School. In 1974 he shifted teaching at Lincoln High School to teaching forestry full-time at the Lincoln Tree Farm. The Tree Farm was his pride and joy. He enjoyed every minute of living, working, and teaching on the property. He was particularly fond of seeing elk and deer in the yard and taking relatives and friends on walking or tractor tours of the acreage. In the 80's, he retired due to an auto accident, however he continued to teach on the Tree Farm as a substitute teacher. He continued managing and caretaking duties at the Tree Farm until the time of his death. Don loved spending time at his cabin in Westport, WA with family and countless friends. He enjoyed fishing, clam digging, hunting for deer, elk, and moose. Don talked about catching frogs when he was a small child. His mother would cook the frog legs, a delicacy! He smoked fish in his homemade smoker and made wine and liqueur. He was an avid golfer and competed in the Left-Handed Golf Association World Tournaments in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and numerous tournaments across the USA. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and during his active membership of the Lincoln Lions Club, he was recognized for bringing in over 50 new members. Doc was an inventor and notorious practical jokester and held the patents of two products, a game called Paddle Pool, and his most famous invention, "Doc's Lung Tester." Hundreds of people were fooled into testing their lungs, only to end up with a face full of soot, much to Doc's delight! He was an artist who worked with wood and metal, with a particular skill for carving small roosters out of tree branches. One of Doc's great joys was his annual trips to Mexico with Donna. In later years, their favorite activity was going to the casinos. He had endless stories and experiences and delighted in sharing with everyone. Don taught his children and grandchildren the importance of honesty and a firm handshake. Don said he thought he was the only person to spend over 70 years working for the Tacoma School District. Doc was not only a great subject matter teacher, be it forestry or welding, but he taught more than that. He taught respect and common sense and was very well liked by his students. He had an exceptional talent for helping guide kids who might need a little direction to get back on the right track. In his own words: "There is no bad student, just ones that need a push in the right direction." Don will be remembered with a smile on our faces and laughter in our hearts.



