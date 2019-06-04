|
Don E Cameron Don E Cameron passed away on May 29, 2019. Born in San Francisco, he was the son of Donald I Cameron and Katherine Harvey. Don graduated from Stadium High School in 1948. Don became a volunteer firefighter in the late 60's with the Gig Harbor Fire Department. Don was a hard worker and had a successful construction business. He was also a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Don is Survived by his wife Nita of 66 years. Daughters; Patty (Brian) and Susie. Sons; Mike (Karen) and Jim (Claudia). 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Three Sisters; Jean Tudor, Lois Cooper and Peggy Nelson. Funeral services for Don Cameron, of Tacoma, will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on June 9, 2019 at 2pm. Father Martin will officiate.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 4, 2019