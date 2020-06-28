Don E. Spadoni Don Enrico Spadoni, 87, passed away at his home on June 17th following a long battle with Ataxia and complications from spinocerebellar degeneration. Don was born on February 13th, 1933 to Adolph and Martha Spadoni in Bremerton, Washington. Don grew up in Gig Harbor and after graduating from Peninsula High School, he went on to serve his country in the Navy during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Don attended Seattle University and graduated with a degree in Engineering. After graduation, Don began what would be a 34 year career at Boeing. This is where he met his wife, Dorothy Anderson. Don and Dorothy were married for 56 years and raised two daughters, Gina (Steve Varden) and Nancy (Dan Murphy). Don had a passion for playing golf and he loved nothing better than spending a day on the course with his best friends from high school or buddies from work. He taught Dorothy how to play and they would often throw their clubs in the car for a short vacation and road trip to play at one of their favorite courses. Don and Dorothy were Husky Football season ticket holders for decades and enjoyed attending the games with their closest friends. Don loved the outdoors and also enjoyed skiing and working in his yard. Don is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Roland. He leaves behind his wife; daughters; and beloved grandchildren, Keagan and Claire Varden; in addition to his son-in-law, Steve, whom he loved like a son. The family would like to thank MultiCare Hospice for the tender care they showed Don in his final days. There will be no memorial service. Friends can make a donation to their favorite charity in Don's memory if they so wish.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store