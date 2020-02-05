|
Don Emery Don Emery, of Troy, Montana, passed away on February 2, 2020 at the age of 55 after a battle with cancer. Don was born in Tacoma, Washington on May 23, 1964 and adopted by his loving parents, Norman and Joyce Emery. He grew up on the 40-acre family homestead in Graham, Washington fishing at the pond, taking care of the farm animals, and cutting hay. He graduated from Bethel High School in 1982 and soon decided to make a living long-haul truck driving. In September of 1991, he married Lynn, after meeting her at a moving and storage company in Tacoma. They raised three children together. Don loved providing a fun and adventurous environment for his children to create memories on the family homestead. He was always very proud of his children's accomplishments; both academically and personally. He enjoyed spending his time in the outdoors fishing, hunting, riding 4-wheelers, camping, and using any piece of heavy equipment he could get his hands on. On weekends, you could find him watching the Seahawks and any Nascar race. His love of long-haul trucking allowed him to start Emery Worldwide Moving. He later decided to move his family to Libby, Montana to enjoy a quieter lifestyle. He loved having his own piece of Montana land surrounded by beautiful mountains, wildlife, and a quaint river to call his home. In June of 2019, he was given an opportunity to meet and learn about his birth family. He discovered he has many siblings that were so thankful to finally get to know him. Don is survived by his daughter, Katie Emery; his sons, Joey and Will Emery; his ex-wife, Lynn Hill; his siblings, Kathy (Emery) McCall, Jo Ann (Gover) Artis, Cinda (Gover) Riley, Lani Eisler, and Eddie Gover; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Norman and Joyce (Day) Emery; his birth parents, Barbara (Neimann) Eisler and Art "Butch" Hahn; his grandparents, James and Elva (Miller) Day, Charles and Inez (Cook) Emery; his brother-in-law, Carlton "Denny" McCall; and his nephew, Kevin McCall. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. A celebration of Don's life is not currently scheduled. On Don's behalf, donations can be made to and the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 5, 2020