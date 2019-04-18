Don J. McCarty Don J. McCarty passed away on April 9, 2019 at the age of 72 with family at his side. He left a positive imprint on all who knew him. Born in Dublin, Ireland on September 2, 1946, Don spent most of his life in the Tacoma and Gig Harbor area. He graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in 1964, and later built a home on Fox Island where he raised his family. Don retired in 2009 after a 24-year career with the City of Tacoma Environmental Services Department. During retirement he lived in Cincinnati, OH and Prescott, AZ and enjoyed restoring his '63 Thunderbird. Don was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed traveling the world, mountaineering, ice skating, and sailing the San Juan Islands. He shared his passion for nature with his children and loved planning hiking, camping and canoe trips together. His interest in photography grew over the years as he captured life moments with his children and the memories they shared together. Don was kind-hearted to all and loved laughing and sharing stories. His zeal for life and adventurous spirit was contagious to everyone he met. Don later returned to Gig Harbor to spend time with loved ones. He is survived by his three children, Kendra, Kyle and Kara. A memorial to celebrate Don's life will be held at the Chambers Bay Environmental Services building at 1:00 PM on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Remembrances may be made to Fred Hutch Cancer Research.

