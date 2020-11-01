1/
Don Patrick
1958 - 2020
Don Patrick
December 4, 1958 - October 15, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - On the mid-day of Oct. 15, 2020 in the midst of one the most infamous years to date...the Man, the Father the WARRIOR-Don Juan Patrick-had the warm welcome to be removed from this world's troubled tundra. Born Dec. 4, 1958 in Winslow, AZ he found his way to Tacoma, WA where he laid his hat, becoming a husband and Father. Going through his own troubles he decided to relocate and reshape his life in Topeka, KS. After a few years he moved back to Tacoma to live out his last years. He is survived by his ex-wife Teresa, his two son's Lance and Daniel, and his granddaughter's Fallyn and Anya. ABOM- "I AM HIM"


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 1, 2020.
