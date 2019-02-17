Resources More Obituaries for Don McCarthy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Don Randall "Randy" McCarthy

Obituary Condolences Flowers Don Randall "Randy" McCarthy Don Randall "Randy" McCarthy, father, husband and newsman, died January 19, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. Randy was born April 1, 1952 in Cincinnati, Ohio to James Donald McCarthy, a B&O Railroad agent, and Emma May (Otto) McCarthy, a homemaker and office administrator. They raised Randy and his sister Sharon in Fairfield, Illinois, where Randy learned his love of journalism from high school teacher Mrs. Thacker. He attended SIU Carbondale, where he cultivated his love of the Doors and cool cars, especially his Datsun B210. He worked at the Idaho Statesman for 10 years as reporter and city editor, then three years at the Spokane Spokesman-Review, then moved to The News Tribune of Tacoma, Wash, where he was a news editor for 31 years. In Tacoma he was the king of breaking news, with a special skill for coordinating a small army of journalists in high-stress situations on tight deadlines. And he made it seem fun. Randy also loved using the paper to celebrate the community's accomplishments, including the construction of the second Narrows Bridge, the Tall Ships festival, the Chambers Bay U.S. Open, and the openings of LeMay America's Car Museum and the Children's Museum. Randy married Lisa Ann Kremer in 1998; Nora was born in 2002 and Emma in 2004. "They're the best thing I've ever done," he said. Being a good dad became his second career, which he worked at as diligently as the first. He read the entire Little House on the Prairie series aloud to Nora, leaving out the sad parts. Though he'd never danced, he danced and sang each morning before school with Emma, to the Doors, Tom Jones, and Tennessee Ernie Ford. He took the girls to school every day and had running jokes with the other kids in the morning lineup. He went on every field trip from Nora's preschool through Emma's 5th grade graduation. And whatever wild idea Lisa and the girls had, he encouraged them to take it even further. Then he'd sit in the back of the car, watching a F1 race or reading a magazine or newspaper, so the girls could have the front seat on the drive to Seattle to see the latest show. In addition to his "girlies", Randy's heartbroken family includes his sister Sharon, her children Jamie and Scott and their families; his beloved uncle Jack Otto and wife Cindy; many cousins; and a whole lot of Kremers. Randy loved going to shows with his girlies. Donations in his memory can be made to Tacoma Arts Live's Pantages Seat Fund, 901 Broadway Ste. 700, Tacoma WA 98402, or call Stacey Guadnola at 253-591-5524. Please toast Randy with a gin and tonic or shot of Aquavit, and some Cheez-Its.

