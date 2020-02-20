Home

Dona Marie Shankle

Dona Marie Shankle Obituary
Dona Marie Shankle Dona Shankle born 1/27/1928 in Puyallup, WA and passed away 2/14/2020. Born to E. B. and Maude Webb. She graduated Puyallup High School and attended AG Bible College in Springfie member of Puyallup Church of the Nazarene for over 50 years. For 35 of those years she was Superintendent of the Sunday School. For over 25 years she was the bookkeeper and office manager for Dr.'s Sulkosky, Sturdivant and Grandquist. She was preceded in death by her brothers Loraine, Don and sister Lillian Albers. Survivors include her children Debra Graves, Patricia Thompson, Daniel Shankle (Nancy) and David Shankle (Margie), 20 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 2 great greatgrandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be 12:30 Monday February 24, 2020 at Powers Funeral Home (253) 845-0536. Internment will be in Sumner City Cemetery.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 20, 2020
