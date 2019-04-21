Donald A Jones Donald A Jones, 86 died April 12, 2019 in Shelton, WA. Don Jones was a special man, if you knew him and are reading this you are nodding in agreement. He was born in Tacoma, WA and lived his childhood there and in Vaughn, WA with his parents Joeanna Shoemaker and Lorenzo "Ren" Jones and his three brothers Les, Jim and Harold. He graduated from Stadium High School in 1953 and attended UPS for 2 years before leaving to go into the boat building business. He later partnered with his brother Les Jones and Don Goodell to form Jones Goodell Shipbuilding and J&G Marine Supply. He retired in 1994 after 40 years in business. He met and later married on June 8, 1956 Arlone Wilson, his partner and love of his life. They built their home in Gig Harbor and raised their children Ken, Cary and Stacy there. They later retired to the family cabin on Mason Lake. Don loved the outdoors, and his most loved activities were hunting, fishing and sitting by a bonfire with family and friends. They traveled to Alaska, South Pacific, and other destinations. They belonged to many clubs, such as Mason Benson Club, TOA and Overlanders. Don is survived by his children Ken (wife Pat) of Port Orchard, Cary Ellison of Bellngham and Stacy Haney(husband Pat) of Camano Island and his brother Jim Jones of Port Townsend. They were there for the births of all their grandchildren; Megan Ellison, Ashli French (husband Jonathon), Justin Jones and Rylie Ellison. Later the family welcomed Kevyn Haney, Steve (wife Hilary) and Shawn and then great grandchildren Ashton, Kiera and Trevor. The family wishes to express their gratitude to everyone who has offered their support over the years and in the days leading up to Don's passing. In his memory, donations can be made to Hospice Organization of your choice. Arrangements are being done by McComb & Wagner in Shelton, WA. For your convenience online condolences may be sent to the family at their website www.mccombwagner.com. A Celebration of Life is being scheduled at the Mason Benson Club at Mason Lake and will take place at a later date. Please contact the funeral home for the date and time or check their website www.mccombwagner.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary