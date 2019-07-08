|
|
Donald Barrett Donald Alvin Barrett of Spanaway, Washington, passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 29, 2019 at the age of 81. Don was born in Christian, WV in 1938 and was a graduate of PLU. Don served in the USAF for 22 years. Don was happily married to Sissel Hartun Barrett of Oslo, Norway, for 58 years. He will be remembered as a gentle man and for his humor, sense of style, care for the humble and a rich faith in God. A memorial service will be held at Sound Life Church in Tacoma on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 8, 2019