Donald Brittain 5-29-1933 - 4-10-2020 Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Linnea, daughters Kay Brittain of Shoreline, Cynthia Schmidt (husband, Paul Schmidt) of Sequim, and grandchildren Emily Lujan (husband, Louis Lujan), Bern Wegelegen, Julia Schmidt and Jacob Schmidt. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to Nourish Pierce County, 253-302-3643, in the memory of Donald L. Brittain.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 19, 2020.