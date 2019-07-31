Home

Donald Clare "Doc" Jastad

Donald "Doc" Clare Jastad 1932 - 2019 In Loving Memory For Don, it was never good bye. He would just say "we'll see you on down the trail." Know and respected as a Dentist, Logger, Lumberjack And Friend to all who knew him. He will be missed. Surviving Don are his Daughter Kimberly Harris, his son Eric Jastad, Daughter in Law Tonya Jastad Grandson Trevor Jastad and Son In Law Larry Harris. https://www.facebook.com/kim.harris.5811/posts/10214723218056556?notif_id=1564510301406087&notif_t=feedback_reaction_generic
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 31, 2019
