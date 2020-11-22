1/1
Donald Danielsen
1933 - 2020

August 28, 1933 - November 10, 2020
Steilacoom, Washington - Donald Eugene Danielsen, 87, of Steilacoom, Washington passed away peacefully November 10, 2020. Born August 28, 1933 in Estherville, Iowa, Don was a retired General Contractor and served in the United States Army. Don is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Barbara Danielsen. He is also survived by his sister Miriam Seyler of Surprise, Arizona, his daughter Debby Edwards of Marietta, Georgia, his son Michael Danielsen of Vashon Island, Washington, five grandsons, one granddaughter and one great grandson. Don is preceded in death by his brothers Dale Danielsen and David Danielsen. Don settled with his wife Barbara in the Tacoma area in the 50's after serving in the Army. Don was eternally close to Barbara, his high school sweetheart, and they spent their lives together in the Lakewood and Steilacoom areas. Don enjoyed and thrived in a career of owning and operating a construction company providing a career-long legacy of customer service with a personal touch. A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood, Monday, November 23, 2020, 1:30 PM.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Mountain View Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-0252
