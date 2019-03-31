Donald E. Odell Donald Eugene Odell came into this world on June 7, 1937, and departed peacefully on March 25, 2019. He grew up in Tacoma, but had to go all the way to Ashford to find the love of his life, Jeanette. They married in 1959 and raised three children that he was so proud of. He built his legacy in family. He would move mountains for the people he called family, which included a large extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and people he adopted along the way. He drove a logging truck and loved to reminisce about his time in the woods. He worked as a salesman at Titus-Will Ford for 25 years and enjoyed 25 years as a board member for Spanaway Water. He loved to fish, and the stories he told were as big as the fish he caught. He was an amazing storyteller and usually had you laughing so hard you were crying. He had a great smile and taught all of us that even when life got hard, tomorrow was another day to look forward to. He was our superhero, and we can't wait to see him again. We just know that by the time we get to heaven, he'll have the lawns looking spectacular and everything in ship-shape. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Jeanette, three children, Kevin, Kim (Brian), Greg (Jeanette), two grandchildren, Tiffany (Sean) and Nathan, his sister, Shirley, and a large extended family that thought the world of him. In lieu of flowers, gifts, or a memorial service, hug your loved ones and enjoy every moment.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary