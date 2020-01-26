|
Donald "Don" Earl Turner Donald (Don) Earl Turner passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. He was born February 27, 1933 to Floyd and Ester Turner in Tacoma, WA, but lived most of his life in Puyallup, WA, with his three siblings Arlene, Ken and Marv. Soon after joining the Navy in 1951, Don met the love of his life, Doris, and they enjoyed 62 wonderful years together before her passing in 2014. Don was a successful business man founding Empire Painting & Construction Company, Inc. along with his two brothers and brother-in-law. After his retirement in 1995, he and Doris enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Yuma, AZ, always returning to Puyallup for the holidays. His greatest joy was providing a happy and loving home for his family and upon Doris's death he commented "we did what we set out to do." Don was a caring, gentle, hardworking man who was proud of his children and grandchildren and loved to brag about them every chance he got. He cherished spending time with family and friends and was loved by all. Don will be deeply missed and will live forever in our hearts. His family takes comfort knowing he is at peace reunited with his one true love, Doris, and son Donny. Don is survived by his children Laurie Turner (Denise Petryk) of Lakewood, Greg Turner (Kelly) of Seattle, Kim Vore (Tim) of Spokane; grandchildren Joe Turner (Nicole) of Kingston, Josh Wetzel (Bree) of Bellevue, Melissa Akert (Erik) of Boise, ID, Jacob Turner of Crested Butte, CO and Caprial Turner of Bellingham; great grandchildren Rose Akert and June Turner; brother Marv Turner (Pat) of Gig Harbor; sister-in-law Barb Turner of Graham; and his beloved dog Abby as well as many other dear friends and family. He was preceded in death by son Donny, wife Doris, sister Arlene Crabtree, brother Ken Turner and brother-in-law Ray Crabtree. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 31 at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, 623 9th Ave SW, Puyallup, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Don may be made to Old Dog Haven at olddoghaven.org.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 26, 2020