Obituary Condolences Flowers Donald Eyres Donald Eyres, 84, a lifelong resident of the Tacoma area, passed away December 10, 2018. He was a gentleman kind, strong, sensitive, handsome, humble, steadfast and honest He was a respectful citizen of the world. He never met a stranger and never had a negative thing to say about anyone. He fought a strong battle with leukemia for about three years. His wife of 65 years was always at his side and his daughter was always there for them. He experienced life: He was a hunter, a fisherman, a golfer (accomplishing four holes-in-one over his lifetime), an ecologist, a lover of birds, a faithful reader of the local newspaper (yes, in paper form) starting when he peddled the paper when he was a boy Donald was born in Tacoma May 27, 1934 to parents Raymond and Gladyce Eyres and went through the Tacoma school system attending Whitman Elementary, Stewart Junior High and graduating from Lincoln High in 1952. There he made lifelong friends and married his high school sweetheart After serving in the Navy from 1952 through 1956, he attended the University of Puget Sound where he received a BA in Business. He began his career in the general contracting business with Harold Bird, Inc and spent some time as the co-owner of his own company, Demara Inc. He also worked in sales over the course of his career, particularly enjoying his years with City Sign. His parents and three sisters, Eva, Barbara and Lois preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his daughter, Jennifer of Lakewood; his son, Adam of Glen Rose, Texas; his brother, Bill and wife, Sheila, of Monterey, California and much loved nieces and nephews. Donald did not want a funeral service but thought a gathering of friends and family would be great, therefore, a Celebration of Life is scheduled for Monday, May 27, 2019 (Memorial Day as well as his birthday) for all of his family and friends who would like to enjoy a time to reminisce friendship and a love of a life well lived. Please join us for Brunch between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in the Chinook Room at the Emerald Queen, 5580 Pacific Highway East, Fife, Washington (enter at Door 4). Joyce Eyres 7002 47th Street West University Place, WA 98466-4916

