Donald Games Donald Lee Games 53, of Florence, OR who was born July 24, 1966 in Nuremberg , Germany to Frank and Barbara Games passed away on May 14, 2020. He grew up in Eatonville, WA and graduated in 1985. Don was a high energy person with a zest for living in the moment and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his Father and survived by his Mother, brother - Bill Games and Sister - Chanda Machovsky, 7 children and 15 grandchildren whom he loved and adored. Services, August 29th Pierce County Fairgrounds depending on the status of COVID-19.



