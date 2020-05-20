Donald Games
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Games Donald Lee Games 53, of Florence, OR who was born July 24, 1966 in Nuremberg , Germany to Frank and Barbara Games passed away on May 14, 2020. He grew up in Eatonville, WA and graduated in 1985. Don was a high energy person with a zest for living in the moment and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his Father and survived by his Mother, brother - Bill Games and Sister - Chanda Machovsky, 7 children and 15 grandchildren whom he loved and adored. Services, August 29th Pierce County Fairgrounds depending on the status of COVID-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved