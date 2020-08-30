Donald Goddard Donald Branson Goddard of Graham, WA peacefully passed on August 20, 2020. Don is survived by his sons, Duane, Kirk, and John; his grandchildren Nick, Emilie, Zack, Mollie, and Tim; and his great-grandson Jameson among many other loving friends and family. Don will be joining many friends and loved ones who have passed before him, including his wife and sweetheart Darlene and his only daughter Kim. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a gift in Don's memory to the Bethany Lutheran Church Youth Group.



