Donald Hankinson Donald Edgar Hankinson was born June 27, 1942 and died peacefully March 30, 2019. Although Don grew up in Ohio, his family moved to Tucson, Arizona when he was a young adult and he identified strongly with the desert, always considering it home. Don served in the Army for three years which brought him to the Northwest. He retired from U.S. Oil and Refining after 39 years of dedicated service. Volunteer work was an important part of Don's life and he spent a lot of time with Guadalupe House in Tacoma, and food banks in Tacoma and Gig Harbor. Don is survived by his wife Vicki of 29 years, four children, two stepchildren, ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and numerous other family. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Gig Harbor on April 15 at 10:00 a.m. Please share memories and sign the online guest book at www.edwardsmemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Guadalupe House or Nourish Pierce County.

