Donald J. Leebrick Donald James Leebrick was born January 7, 1944 to Edwin and Clerise Leebrick in Denver, Colorado. Don died at home, surrounded by loved ones, on September 5, 2019. The middle of three sons, Don and his brothers grew up in Wheatridge, Colorado, spending memorable summers at a log cabin they built with their parents on the slopes of Mt. Elbert in the Rockies. To say that Don showed promise as a young athlete would be an understatement he earned nine varsity letters during grades 10 through 12, an honor only two student-athletes had ever received in the school's history. Don first came to Washington State to attend Whitworth University on an athletic scholarship, where he shone brightly on the gridiron and diamond, earning varsity letters as starting quarterback on the football team and as pitcher on the baseball team throughout his college career. Following graduation from Whitworth with a degree in sociology, he then pursued a master's in counselling at Western Washington University. After completing his schooling, he put his experience, passion and education to work, devoting himself fully to his 34-year career as both a teacher and coach in the Tacoma School District from 1966 to 2000. Don, affectionately known to so many as "Coach", was an avid athlete and sports fan. In his lifetime, he played and coached football, baseball, basketball, and tennis, and coached wrestling, and softball. He showed the same love and aptitude for teaching as he did in coaching, instructing classes ranging from U.S. History, geography and current social issues to psychology. Don was a passionate and inspirational teacher, who cared deeply for his students and the quality of their lives. Don was known to all who had the good fortune to know him for his warmth, sense of humor and seemingly boundless generosity. His love of sports and teaching were topped only by his love of his family, of whom he was tremendously proud. His loved ones will cherish memories of games, camping trips and other adventures, and a lifetime of laughter. Don was proud of his commitment to sobriety and was dedicated to the many friends he made along that journey. In his retirement years, Don also gave generously of his time and talents to various charitable organizations, most recently with Catholic Community Services, the Read to Me program, the Humane Society Pet Pantry program, and University Place classroom volunteering and tutoring. Don is survived by his wife, Iris Fudell; stepchildren, Josh and Leah Reisberg, Tacoma, WA; his children, Laura Leebrick, Medford, OR and Ed Leebrick, Seattle, WA; former wife, Eloise Richardson, Lakebay,WA; his brother, Dick Leebrick and sister-in-law Sandy, Eugene, OR; foster daughter, Jessie Caro, Tacoma, WA; and Japanese exchange student "son", Shinzo Ninakawa, Kitakyushu, Japan. Don will be missed and remembered by many beloved nieces, nephews and grandchildren, and by his constant canine companion, Mikka. Services will be held at 5 pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Temple Beth El in Tacoma, with a reception to follow. Temple Beth El is located at 5975 S. 12 th St., Tacoma, WA. Memorial donations in Don's name can be made to Help A Student Fund (contact via e-mail: [email protected]).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 10, 2019