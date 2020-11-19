Donald Jordan Christensen
May 19, 1942 - November 1, 2020
Lakewood, Washington - Donald J. Christensen, 78, Don was born on May 19, 1942 in Corry, PA. He passed away peacefully at Madigan Army Medical Center surrounded by his family on the evening of November 1, 2020 at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his parents P. Marinus and Mary A. Christensen, a brother, two sisters, and his loving wife of 48 years, Gail (Butler) Christensen.
He is survived by two sisters, his children David, Donald Jr., and Denise (Detlefsen), eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his wife Linda (Post) Christensen, whom he married in 2017, and her children and grandchildren. He was cherished by his family for his generosity and dry sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
Don and his late wife Gail will be placed together at Tahoma National Cemetery with a private family ceremony. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date when it can be done safely.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or a favorite charity
in his honor.
Please share in memory of Don at www.mountainviewtacoma.com/obituary/donald-christensen-14