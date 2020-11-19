1/1
Donald Jordan Christensen
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Jordan Christensen
May 19, 1942 - November 1, 2020
Lakewood, Washington - Donald J. Christensen, 78, Don was born on May 19, 1942 in Corry, PA. He passed away peacefully at Madigan Army Medical Center surrounded by his family on the evening of November 1, 2020 at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his parents P. Marinus and Mary A. Christensen, a brother, two sisters, and his loving wife of 48 years, Gail (Butler) Christensen.
He is survived by two sisters, his children David, Donald Jr., and Denise (Detlefsen), eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his wife Linda (Post) Christensen, whom he married in 2017, and her children and grandchildren. He was cherished by his family for his generosity and dry sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
Don and his late wife Gail will be placed together at Tahoma National Cemetery with a private family ceremony. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date when it can be done safely.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or a favorite charity in his honor.
Please share in memory of Don at www.mountainviewtacoma.com/obituary/donald-christensen-14


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved