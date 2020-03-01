|
|
Donald Keith Johnson Keith passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 at Valley Medical Center in Renton. He was born on September 13, 1924, in Seattle, WA to Oscar W. and Ora B. Johnson. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1942. Keith had only 1 quarter at the University of Washington when the government wrote to request his presence in World War 2, where he served in the 9th Army Air Corps in England, France, Belgium, and Germany. After the war, he returned to the University of Washington and graduated in 1949. Keith worked in Surety Bonding for 40 years, retiring in 1989. Keith enjoyed an active life for many years, including skiing (member of the 90+ ski club), boating, golfing and traveling the world. He was active in the Masonic fraternities since 1962. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edie, of 52 years; his parents, his older brother, Wallace D. Johnson, Sr., and a longtime friend, Kathy Kisabeth. He is survived by 2 nephews; Wallace Dean Johnson, Jr. (Anita), Rodney Frederick Johnson (Suzanne); and 1 great nephew, Bryan Dean Johnson. He requested no service and his ashes will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. However, please join us for his Celebration of Life on June 6th, 2020, at 1pm, held at Masonic Fraternity- Lincoln Park Lodge #80, 3736 S. Sheridan Ave., Tacoma, WA 98418, call 253-759-1460.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020