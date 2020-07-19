Donald Kress Donald C. Kress, 97, passed away June 23, 2020. He is survived by his daughters Carol Sigafoos (Jay) and Donna Nelson (Kurt); 4 grandchildren; and 7.5 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife Anne Kress and his daughter Linda Gibson (John). Don was born February 26, 1923 to Guy and Mabel Kress in Glenvil, Nebraska. The depression moved the family to Montana and Washington. They finally settled in 1938 on Vashon Island where he met his future wife, Anne Edwards. He entered the Army Air Force in 1943, received his wings in 1944 and flew P-38's. He married Anne on November 8, 1944. When the war ended, Don and Anne moved to Tacoma, Washington. Don's primary business endeavor was Waterhouse Motors, an automotive engine rebuild shop. He loved to tinker with anything mechanical, valued precision and quality, and enjoyed building things with his hands. Before taking any action, Don would quietly ponder all his options and their consequences. Sometimes this quiet, slow process drove those around him a bit crazy as it seemed that he was not doing anything. However, the critics soon learned that when he was done pondering a project, he would deliver quick flawless work. His legacy of thinking before acting is precious to his family and friends. He was blessed to enjoy an early retirement with many years for traveling, spending time with grandchildren and helping others with small projects. Don and Anne were members of Tacoma First Covenant Church (now Praise Covenant Church). They were both quiet faith-filled people and preferred serving behind the scenes. They appreciated the love and support of their church family over the years. For their last few years together, Don and Anne enjoyed the love and care of staff at the Weatherly Inn in Tacoma. Anne passed away in June 2016. In his final years, Don blessed those around him with his positive outlook on life, his cheerful disposition, and his continued ability to defeat his opponents in his favorite game of cribbage.



