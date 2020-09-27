Donald Kruse

October 17, 1945 - September 13, 2020

Tumwater, Washington - Don Kruse loved teaching, coaching and never stopped learning himself. When he was hired to teach at Tumwater High School in 1968, it would have been impossible to predict his impact on thousands of students, colleagues and the greater Olympia community over the next five decades. Don was born in Vancouver on October 17, 1945 and graduated from Hudson's Bay in 1963. After graduating from the University of Washington, he started teaching and coaching at Tumwater High School in 1968 until moving to Black Hills High when it opened in the fall of 1997. During his decades in the Tumwater School District he coached track and field, cross country, and basketball, as well as teaching mathematics. But to say Don was a teacher and coach minimizes the impact he had on so many people - he was a passionate professional who could quote obscure athletic statistics, discuss philosophy, explain the intermingling of complicated Tumwater family histories, and was an active listener who somehow managed to collect and protect personal confidences.

After suffering a stroke, Don Kruse passed away on September 13 surrounded by his coaching and teaching family. He is survived by his two daughters, Pam and Becky and remembered by hundreds of players, students, and colleagues. Pat Conroy was one of Don's favorite authors. If you changed the name from Monte to Kruse, I think this quote from Pat Conroy's A Losing Season applies to Don, "The great teachers fill you up with hope and shower you with a thousand reasons to embrace all aspects of life. I wanted to follow Mr. Monte around for the rest of my life, learning everything he wished to share or impart, but I didn't know how to ask.". In these crazy times, we will not have a service now, but we hope to celebrate his life in the future. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to the Don Kruse Scholarship given to an Outstanding Math Student at THS and BHHS student annually (checks should be written to "TD Ameritrade FBO OSMS" and mailed to Capstone Investments attention: Bryan Pettit 2401 Bristol Ct. SW, Suite D101, Olympia, WA 98502). And lastly, Don personified integrity and responsibility and would remind you that you must educate yourself and vote in November.





