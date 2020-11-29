Donald L. Larsen

July 25, 1942 - October 8, 2020

Yakima, Washington - Don lost his courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born in Tacoma and attended Franklin Pierce High School graduating in 1960. He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Alice ( Jo) Larsen, his sister Judy and his son David. Don is survived by his wife Judy, daughter and son Sam and Glenn Marlin, granddaughters Kara and Marissa, sister and brother Joan and Bob Bargelt and their sons Kevin, Brent and Doug and their families.

While in High School, Don was a co- founders of the Kingsmen Car Club in Tacoma. He joined the Air force during the Vietnam war. When returning, he started his own computer business, learned to fly small aircraft, and then built a plane. He also bred, raised and showed horses with his daughter Sam.

Don then went into the financial world enjoying his tenure as CEO of Community Credit Union in Parkland while also volunteering his time on the Board Of Directors of the Washington State Credit Union League, as well as on the Board Of Directors Of the National Credit Union Association and then retired in 2007.

We enjoyed many years of traveling the country, spending winters in Yuma Arizona and enjoying time spent with many friends. We chose to settle in Yakima where he continued going to car shows and enjoying his street rod. We certainly enjoyed our lives. Don will be loved and missed by all that knew him, especially his family. You left us way to soon my love and will be loved forever and a day.





