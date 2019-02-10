Donald Laverne Hardman 100 Years Old Don was born Jan 29, 1919 to William J Hardman and Nellie Gall in Ellendale, North Dakota. He passed away in his sleep on Feb 2, 2019 at The Rivers of Puyallup Retirement Home. He was predeceased by his son Robert and his wife Joyce of nearly 76 years. Don is survived by his daughter Sharon Forslund (Dennis), 3 brothers, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Don was raised from ages 10-17 by John and Bessie Bagley in North Dakota. In 1935 he left North Dakota with his Dad for southern Idaho where his dad put him in the CCC's, an innovative federally funded organization that put thousands of Americans to work during the Great Depression on projects with environmental benefits. It was in Idaho where he met and married Joyce Smith on July 16, 1941. Don worked in the trucking business. In 1950 the family moved to Port Angeles, Washington eventually in 1955 to Normandy Vista near Burien. It was there Don began his career working for the Vanderpol family at Peninsula-Oak Harbor. He was an active Teamster member. In 1970 Don was elected to the Executive Board of 741 plus three additional times serving as a Trustee for 11 years. Don retired from Peninsula Truck Lines in 1981. He served as a delegate to the National Convention. He loved being a Teamster serving for over 35 years. Don Hardman was known as "A Teamster's Teamster". After retirement Don and Joyce bought an RV and enjoyed years of travel throughout Oregon, California and Arizona. They lived in Otis near Lincoln City, Oregon before moving in 1993 to Twin Cedars in Federal Way, Washington where they lived for 24 years. Don served as President of the Twin Cedars Residents Association. He made many lasting friendships. He and his wife found the need to move in May 2017 to a retirement home. Joyce passed away June 2017. Don lived a long and healthy life.

