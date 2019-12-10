Home

Donald Lewis Coyer

Donald Lewis Coyer Donald Lewis Coyer passed away peacefully in his sleep, Nov. 4 in Federal Way, Washington. He is survived by his children and their families: Brian and Sandra; Todd, Shannon, Matthew, and Nathan; and Kara, Dave, Morgan and Hannah. Donald was born Jan. 16, 1941 in Battle Creek, Michigan. He served in the Navy during which time he met his wife Barbara. He worked for a time at the Naval Shipyard in Bremerton after which he drove a school bus for Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma. Don and Barbara were married for 42 years prior to her passing in 2009. Donald loved being around people, enjoyed driving his car and the bus as well as traveling, with his favorite vacation spot being Hawaii. A small family services is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13 at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 10, 2019
