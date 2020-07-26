1/1
Donald Mansfield
Donald Mansfield Donald Frederick Mansfield was born May 2, 1943 in Tacoma, WA to John G. and Florence M. (Johnson) Mansfield. Don's father was serving in the U.S. Navy in WWII at the time, so Florence, Johnny & Donnie lived with Dulcie W. Mascho, the kids' grandmother. When his father returned home, the family moved to 3832 E. Howe Street. Don attended Stadium High School, graduating in the class of 1961. He entered the U.S. Navy on board the USS Menhaden and spent two years on Western Pacific cruises, visiting Hawaii, Japan, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Upon returning home, he attended Central Washington University after marrying Bonnie Jean Brochu in 1966. They have three children, Julie, Ryan & Jordan. After receiving his business degree he entered law school at the University of Puget Sound. He was a member of the first graduating class at the new law school in 1975. To help get him through law school he and brother John co-owned the Go-Kart track at Pt. Defiance Park. He was also a member of the Tacoma Fire Department at the same time. Don started his law practice in Tacoma and settled in Fife where he specialized in personal injury and family law. After a divorce, Don married Elaine (Webb) and moved to University Place. Don loved being on the water and spent a lot of time in the San Juan Islands and all over Puget Sound. He was very involved in the sea scout program. Don had been living in Ellensburg and lived with Julie and her family until his death July 21, 2020. Don is predeceased by his parents John and Florence Mansfield; his wife Elaine Mansfield. He is survived by his children Julie and (Kevin), Ryan (Kari), Jordan (Britta) and grandchildren Kelsi, Daniel, Maci, Riley and Brooke.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 26, 2020
Thank you for your service
Don SR
Brother
July 26, 2020
Don and I were very close growing up, enjoying family outings with relatives, friends of our parents, and classmates. He younger by one year, one month and one day. Both parents worked so we had a few babysitters in our lives as we attended McKinley Elementary School, Stewart Jr High and Stadium High School. We both played in bands, he played coronet while I was on trombone and sousaphone. We enjoyed sea scouting and an adult leader convinced seven of us to enter the U.S. Navy Submarine Service. Don & i served on USS Menhaden; he was a quartermaster and I was a radioman. We had little contact for the next 25 years while I worked in and out of Washington D.C., but upon retiring I started a photography/video production business in Don's law office. I enjoyed the opportunity to be close to him again until he closed the office in 2012 due to health issues. I was very proud of his accomplishments as a husband, father, grandfather, business man, adult sea scout leader and yachtsman. I am honored to have been with him for 77 years. RIP Little Brother.
John G. Mansfield, Jr.
Brother
