Donald "Scott" McDonald
1947 - 2019
Donald "Scott" McDonald
October 8, 1947 - December 17, 2019
Tacoma, Washington - Donald "Scott" McDonald, 72, passed away on December 17th, 2019 due to diabetes and congestive heart failure. He was born on October 8th, 1947 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. His family moved to Southern California when he was a toddler. He became a United States Citizen at the age of 14 and this experience started a life long appreciation for the Constitution. He loved reading about the government, history, nutrition, religion, and newspapers. Scott also loved to hike and spend time with his family. He had an extensive and successful career as a salesman. He was always positive, always supportive, hard working, thoughtful, generous, and kind. Scott is survived by his mother; Elsie McDonald, ex wife; Antonia McDonald, Son; Kevin McDonald, Daughter; Adel Drummond, Grandchildren; Luisa and Jacob Drummond, sisters; Margaret, Wannette, and Linda . His sunny, loving, happy disposition is greatly missed by us all. You were salt of the earth Dad. Rest in Peace.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 27, 2020.
