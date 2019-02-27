Donald Middling Donald Phillip Middling, 70, of Puyallup, WA, passed away Saturday Feb. 23rd. He was born on Nov 14, 1948 in Bremerton, WA. He grew up living in many places including Europe being raised in a military family and finally landing in Tacoma. He attended Bethel HS excelling in football & wrestling. Don was very hard worker, his occupations included logging, truck driving and operating other heavy equipment. His hobbies included snow-mobiling, fishing, travelling, and gardening, but more than anything Don loved spending time with family and friends. He was the life of the party and welcomed anyone into his home and offered help to everyone. Don is survived by his wife Terri Middling of 33 yrs, daughter Karla Patrick (DJ), son Robert Middling (Tonya), daughter Tamra Coyne (Ben) and son Jacob Middling (Vicki). Don will be missed by his loving grandchildren: Bryce, Kate, Madison, Camryn and Lexi and many friends and family. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 1st from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Curnow Funeral Home 1504 Main Street, Sumner, WA. Service will be held at the Woodbine Cemetery on Sat March 2nd at noon and the Celebration of Life immediately after at the Puyallup Elks.

