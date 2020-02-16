Home

Donald "Ted" Nesheim Donald (Ted) Nesheim was born in Everett, Wa Feb 27, 1932 to Hannah and Chet Nesheim and passed Jan 20, 2020. He was 87. Ted graduated from Prosser High in 1950 and after serving 4 years in the Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from WWU in 1958 with a BA in Education and a Masters from UW in 1964. He taught 36 years, 35 of them teaching Industrial Arts at Lakota Jr High in Federal Way. Ted is survived by his wife of 61 years-Sally, 3 children-Patty (Ronhovde), Dan and Elizabeth, grandchildren- Hannah and Griffin Ronhovde and many nephews and nieces. We will celebrate Ted's life in the Garden Chapel at Mtn View Funeral Home at 10:00am Feb 29, 2020. Full obituary at mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020
