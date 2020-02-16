|
Donald P. McClain Lieutenant (jg) USNR (Ret.) Donald Park McClain was born in Aberdeen, Washington, March 29, 1923; passed away February 6, 2020, at age 96. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucia, on September 9, 2014. He graduated from Stadium High School in 1941. He received his B. A. Degree, University of Washington; M. B. A. Degree, University of Puget Sound. He also attended Columbia University Midshipmen's School and Willamette University Navy V-12 Program. He served as Deck Officer, amphibious assault missions, Asiatic-Pacific Theater of Operations during WW II. Donald retired as Vice President, Merrill Lynch, Inc. after 28 years. He was generously involved with the following activities and organizations: Active member, University Place Presbyterian Church since 12-05-1971; Retired Men's Bible Study Group; International Prayer Breakfast, Washington, D.C.; Stephen Ministry; Fircrest Councilman, two (2) terms; Fircrest Citizens' Forum; Fircrest Civic and Heritage Association; Board Member YMCA; Lions Club; Kiwanis Club; Tacoma Club; The Nature Conservancy; Sierra Club; Mountaineers; Wilderness Society; Tacoma Sportsmen's Club; Life Member, USS LSM-LSMR Assoc.; Life Member, ; Life Member, Veterans of Foreign Wars; Military Officers Association of America; Elks Club; Toastmasters; Promise Keepers; Operation Night Watch; Young Life (Work Parties, Malibu Club, Princess Louisa Inlet, B.C.); Youth for Christ; Diversion (Juvenile Court Services); Big Brothers; "Y" Indian Guide; Boy Scouts; T. T. A.; Life Member, Clan Maclean Association; Kappa Sigma Fraternity (Sigma Zeta Epsilon); Friendship Force; Elderhostel (Road Scholar); Radio Station KBKW (1450), Monday through Friday stock market review and commentary by Don McClain, c/o Merrill Lynch; taught evening adult investment courses at local high schools and junior college. Don and Lucia traveled extensively throughout the world. Countries and Regions include: England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Czechoslovakia, France, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Nova Scotia, Cape Breton Island, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Mexico, St. Lucia, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Denmark, Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii. Cruise Ships: Alaska, Caribbean, Mediterranean. Also, to be included, are 19 Elderhostels (Road Scholar), mostly within the Western United States. Additional travel destinations, by me, include South Pacific Islands, Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, and Panama. Donald also enjoyed R.V. trailering with their children and their friends for 8-10 years, covering most of the western states and western Canada. He loved the wilderness areas of the world for river rafting, mountaineering, mountain climbing, back packing, and fishing. He deeply enjoyed the arts, especially music and ballroom dancing. His strong Christian faith and love of Family were the foundations for his life. He expressed the wish that Family and Friends not be sad at his passing, but that they rejoice and celebrate his long, happy life. He will be remembered for his many friendships, for his strong but gentle nature, for his guiding, steady hand during both good and bad, for his quiet sense of humor, and for his independent, adventurous spirit. He was a positive role model to his children, his grandchildren, and to everyone he knew. He will be dearly missed. "What legacy do I want to leave? That I loved Christ with my whole heart was a good husband, a good father, and a good friend. Marriage and children were the greatest blessings of my life." And we shall walk through all our days with Love remembered and Love renewed. Happiness is being married to your best friend and beautiful, loving wife, Lucia of 67 years. Cherished children and grandchildren include: son, Kevin of Gig Harbor; daughter, Erin of Federal Way; daughter-in-law, Dana (Virak) McClain; grandchildren, Kelsey, Kyle, and Kirk. A memorial service at University Place Presbyterian will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00p.m. with reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's name may be made to: Palmer Scholars Foundation (253) 572-9008; Youth for Christ (253) 572-7888 or (253) 396-1050; Young life, (253) 851- 8813 or (253) 584-0608; University Place Presbyterian Church, 810127th Street West, University Place, WA 98466-2716; Tel. #(253) 564-2522; or a .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020