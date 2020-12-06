1/
Donald Peter Blucher
1931 - 2020
Donald Peter Blucher
August 30, 1931 - November 27, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Donald P. Blucher, 89, passed away peacefully on the morning of November 27, 2020. Don was born in Tacoma on August 30, 1931, to Peter and Jennie Blucher. Don grew up on McKinley Hill and helped in his father's sheet metal shop. He graduated from Lincoln H.S., studied at WSU and graduated from PLU. Don met his wife Beatrice (Bea) Hansen at PLU, and they married in 1955. Don went to seminary in St. Paul, MN and was ordained as a Lutheran pastor. He also went to military seminary in NYC and joined the Army. Don served for 20 years, as an officer, a chaplain, and in Personnel, and served a year in Viet Nam. He retired in 1978. He was stationed in WA, KY, Germany, TX, and HI. He also worked as an appraiser with the Pierce County Assessor's office and retired in 2001. Don's first wife, Bea, died in May 1985. Don married Helen Mueller in 1989, and she died in March 2017. Don is survived by his daughters: Rebecca (Jim) Nylander and Debora Kernan, and his son Daniel Blucher, 8 grandchildren: Bethany (Jordan), Jordan (Glory), Jessica (Eric), Josh (Michaela), Heather, Meagan (Ole), Chris (Vanessa), Rachel, and 8 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered and loved by family and friends. A future memorial for Don will be planned in spring 2021. Thank you for your love as we remember our Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa. Visit www.newtacoma.com for obituary and guestbook.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
NEW TACOMA FUNERAL HOME
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
