Donald Purdy
March 28, 1937 - September 23, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Donald L. Purdy was born in Helena, Montana to Lena and Charles Purdy. He passed away September 23, 2020. Don was a long time member of the Tacoma Yacht Club, Royal Order of Shrine, Royal Order of Jesters. Don retired from the Boeing Company Aerospace Division after 35 years of service. Don is survived by his daughters, Lynne and Kathy, wife, Jeanne, stepdaughter Tracy Critchley (Kim), 5 grandchildren and a great granddaughter.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 14, 2020.